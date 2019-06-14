$2,000 rewards offered for tips on unsolved bank robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County announced a campaign Friday to seek tips for unsolved Wichita bank robberies.
Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 and the FBI is matching that reward for a total of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the five unsolved bank robberies from 2018.
- Capitol Federal in the 4000 block of East Harry on Feb. 13
- Southwest National Bank at 3101 South Seneca on Dec. 21
- Bank of America at 2151 North Hillside on Feb. 21
- Intrust Bank at 3801 North Rock on March 2
- Valley State Bank at 5310 South Broadway on June 4
Crime Stoppers is encouraging anyone with information on these robberies to submit anonymous tips.
Tipsters should either call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 316-267-2111. They may also submit a tip through the mobile P3 app or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.