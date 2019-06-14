$2,000 rewards offered for tips on unsolved bank robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County announced a campaign Friday to seek tips for unsolved Wichita bank robberies.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 and the FBI is matching that reward for a total of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the five unsolved bank robberies from 2018.

Capitol Federal in the 4000 block of East Harry on Feb. 13

Southwest National Bank at 3101 South Seneca on Dec. 21

Bank of America at 2151 North Hillside on Feb. 21

Intrust Bank at 3801 North Rock on March 2

Valley State Bank at 5310 South Broadway on June 4

Capitol Federal robber

Southwest National robber

Bank of America robber

Intrust Bank robber

Valley State Bank robber

Crime Stoppers is encouraging anyone with information on these robberies to submit anonymous tips.

Tipsters should either call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 316-267-2111. They may also submit a tip through the mobile P3 app or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.