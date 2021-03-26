21 bags of marijuana found in Ness County during traffic stop

NESS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ness County Sheriffs Office stopped a vehicle containing 21 bags of marijuana. The traffic stop happened Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. on Kansas Highway 96.

During the investigation, a K9 was deployed and indicated an odor of narcotics on the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said a search of the vehicle was conducted, and approximately 21 individual air-sealed bags of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.

The vehicle is currently being held by Ness County Sheriffs Office for further investigation. A man was booked on suspicion of marijuana distribution and drug paraphernalia.