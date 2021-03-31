22 years after mother of 6 found dead on side of KC metro road, daughter pleads for justice

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a big reward for tips in a murder case that dates back more than two decades.

Two weeks ago, the FBI announced it is looking into the killing of a woman found dead in Wyandotte County. Meanwhile, the family of the victim regained hope for justice.

Rhonda Tribue, also known as Rhonda Easley, died from apparent blunt force trauma to the head, according to authorities. Her body was found on the side of the road, near Edwardsville, Kansas, just after 4:30 a.m. Oct. 8, 1998.

“Is human decency too much to ask for?” Jelica Tribue, Rhonda’s daughter, asked. “When I think of something being found on the side of the road, I think about an animal or a roadkill. I don’t think about my mother.”

The 33-year-old victim was married with six children. Tribue, the youngest child, was only four years old when her mom was murdered.

“There’s a lot of days that I fall apart,” Tribue said. “I feel like justice must be served on behalf of me and everyone in my family.”

Now, the FBI in Kansas City is investigating and offering at $50,000 reward.

“Putting that reward out there might make somebody take a pause, think back to that time when that happened in 1998 and be like, something that they thought was insignificant might be pretty significant and may be the piece to the puzzle that we’re looking for to solve this investigation,” FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton said.

Tribue wants answers. After waiting two decades, she said her family deserves justice for her mom.

“My mother is a very precious, precious individual to me and my family,” Tribue said. “You can’t just leave it at, ‘She was discarded on the side of the road.’ I won’t allow that.”

Patton said no detail is too small to report. If you have any information, call the toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI(225-5324).