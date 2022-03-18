WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case.

KSN first reported about the drug ring two years ago.

Running a drug ring from prison

In March of 2020, the U.S. attorney’s office said Travis Knighten, 49, was the brains behind a criminal organization that distributed methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine powder, crack cocaine and marijuana in Wichita.

Knighten was in an Oklahoma prison, serving a 90-year sentence for the 1993 killing of Lansing Correctional Officer Mark Avery in March 1993. Investigators say he used cellphones to call the shots in Wichita.

They say he and another Oklahoma inmate, Armando Luna, put together drug deals and that Travis Vontress was the treasurer of the operation in Wichita. Lower-ranking conspirators were responsible for maintaining stash houses, cutting, packaging and storing drugs, reselling the final products and other duties.

Federal agents began investigating in April 2019 and reviewed thousands of intercepted messages among the traffickers.

They said Knighten and the co-conspirators avoided using words that anyone overhearing them might too easily recognize. So they used a variety of slang terms instead. For instance, they might call methamphetamine “ice hockey.” Heroin could be called “Jordan.” Cocaine could be “soda.” Sometimes crack cocaine was “hard,” and “gorilla” could be the word for marijuana.

Convictions

This week, the last two of 23 defendants were convicted. A jury found Vontress, 45, guilty of:

Conspiracy to distribute meth

Conspiracy to distribute heroin

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine powder

Maintaining drug involved premises

Unlawful use of a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking

Possession with intent to distribute powder cocaine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

The jury found Kevin Lewis, 58, guilty of:

Conspiracy to distribute meth

Conspiracy to distribute heroin

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine powder

Maintaining drug involved premises

Unlawful use of a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking

Conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas, said the 21 other defendants, including Knighten, all previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the case. However, she did not have the exact charges they pleaded to or the status of their sentencing.

Travis Knighten, 49, Oklahoma State Penitentiary

Armando Luna, 43, Oklahoma State Penitentiary

Richard Adams, 29, Wichita

David Bell, 48, Wichita

Frederick Collins, 49, Wichita

Byron Fitchpatrick, 47, Wichita

Eric Goodwin, 55, Wichita

Dorzee Hill, 42, Wichita

Santoria Hill, 53, Wichita

Orlando Hogan, 46, Wichita

Derek Hubbard, 46, Wichita

Mario Ponds, 41, Wichita

Otis Ponds, 43, Wichita

Robert Richmond, 50, Wichita

Kimberly Schmidtberger, 40, Wichita

Shamtus Smallwood, 48, Wichita

Kevin Walker, 56, Wichita

Tia Ward, 42, Wichita

Eddie Washington, 62, Wichita

Trevor Wells, 41, Wichita

Dallas Williams, 40, Wichita

“These court convictions show that as criminals work to evade the law, there are prosecutors and law

enforcement agencies working just as hard to bring them to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard, District of Kansas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson said an indictment against a 24th person, Trey Martin, was dismissed without prejudice.

A judge will sentence Vontress and Lewis on June 22.

The FBI, Wichita Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Service, Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Marshals Service, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Nebraska State Patrol investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak prosecuted the case.