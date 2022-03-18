WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case.
KSN first reported about the drug ring two years ago.
Running a drug ring from prison
In March of 2020, the U.S. attorney’s office said Travis Knighten, 49, was the brains behind a criminal organization that distributed methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine powder, crack cocaine and marijuana in Wichita.
Knighten was in an Oklahoma prison, serving a 90-year sentence for the 1993 killing of Lansing Correctional Officer Mark Avery in March 1993. Investigators say he used cellphones to call the shots in Wichita.
They say he and another Oklahoma inmate, Armando Luna, put together drug deals and that Travis Vontress was the treasurer of the operation in Wichita. Lower-ranking conspirators were responsible for maintaining stash houses, cutting, packaging and storing drugs, reselling the final products and other duties.
Federal agents began investigating in April 2019 and reviewed thousands of intercepted messages among the traffickers.
They said Knighten and the co-conspirators avoided using words that anyone overhearing them might too easily recognize. So they used a variety of slang terms instead. For instance, they might call methamphetamine “ice hockey.” Heroin could be called “Jordan.” Cocaine could be “soda.” Sometimes crack cocaine was “hard,” and “gorilla” could be the word for marijuana.
Convictions
This week, the last two of 23 defendants were convicted. A jury found Vontress, 45, guilty of:
- Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Conspiracy to distribute cocaine powder
- Maintaining drug involved premises
- Unlawful use of a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Possession with intent to distribute powder cocaine
- Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking
The jury found Kevin Lewis, 58, guilty of:
- Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Conspiracy to distribute cocaine powder
- Maintaining drug involved premises
- Unlawful use of a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas, said the 21 other defendants, including Knighten, all previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the case. However, she did not have the exact charges they pleaded to or the status of their sentencing.
- Travis Knighten, 49, Oklahoma State Penitentiary
- Armando Luna, 43, Oklahoma State Penitentiary
- Richard Adams, 29, Wichita
- David Bell, 48, Wichita
- Frederick Collins, 49, Wichita
- Byron Fitchpatrick, 47, Wichita
- Eric Goodwin, 55, Wichita
- Dorzee Hill, 42, Wichita
- Santoria Hill, 53, Wichita
- Orlando Hogan, 46, Wichita
- Derek Hubbard, 46, Wichita
- Mario Ponds, 41, Wichita
- Otis Ponds, 43, Wichita
- Robert Richmond, 50, Wichita
- Kimberly Schmidtberger, 40, Wichita
- Shamtus Smallwood, 48, Wichita
- Kevin Walker, 56, Wichita
- Tia Ward, 42, Wichita
- Eddie Washington, 62, Wichita
- Trevor Wells, 41, Wichita
- Dallas Williams, 40, Wichita
“These court convictions show that as criminals work to evade the law, there are prosecutors and law
enforcement agencies working just as hard to bring them to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard, District of Kansas.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson said an indictment against a 24th person, Trey Martin, was dismissed without prejudice.
A judge will sentence Vontress and Lewis on June 22.
The FBI, Wichita Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Service, Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Marshals Service, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Nebraska State Patrol investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak prosecuted the case.