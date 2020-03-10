280 months in prison: Wichita man sentenced for multiple counts of rape and sexual exploitation of a child

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been sentenced after several photos of an underage girl were found on the man’s cell phone, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office reported Tuesday.

A judge sentenced Carlos Martinez, 56 of Wichita, to 280 months in prison Tuesday.

In November of 2018, a relative was cleaning and looked at Martinez’s phone to determine who it belonged to. The relative discovered sexually explicit photos. The photos were of a then 10-year-old girl who occasionally stayed overnight at Martinez’s home in south Wichita. She is now 17.

After an investigation by the Wichita Police Department’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit, Martinez was charged with nine felony crimes including multiple counts of rape and sexual exploitation of a child. He pled guilty January 30.

CORRECTION: Martinez was charged with nine felony crimes, not 14

