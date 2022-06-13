SPRINGFIELD, MO. (KOLR) – One of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail two weeks ago was arrested on Monday afternoon in Springfield, Missouri.

On Friday, June 3, three inmates went missing from the Barry County Jail: Christopher Blevins, Matthew Crawford, and Lance Stevens.

Matthew Crawford (Courtesy: Barry County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Blevins (Courtesy: Barry County Jail)

Lance Stephens (Courtesy: Barry County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford was the inmate arrested on Monday, June 13, in Springfield.

Last week, on June 7, Blevins was arrested in Wyoming after traveling through Kansas, and stealing vehicles along the way.

According to online court records, Blevins faced various charges that include resisting arrest and driving while his license was revoked, Crawford was charged with stealing, and Stephens was in jail for drug-related charges. All are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Stephens’ whereabouts are still unknown.