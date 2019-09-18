3 arrested on suspicion of meth possession; 4 juveniles in protective custody

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Arkansas City police said several residents were arrested for drugs and child endangerment.

On Monday, a 15-year-old Oklahoma runaway reported drugs and endangerment to Arkansas City police. Police determined the runaway was under the influence of methamphetamine. Police interviewed the runaway, and she told them she was provided methamphetamine and had been given a tattoo at the home of 33-year-old Arron Sedam.

A search warrant was obtained and executed resulting in three arrests.

Arron Sedam was arrested on suspicion of one felony count each of aggravated endangering a child, interference with parental custody and possession of methamphetamine, as well as one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tattooing a minor without consent. He was booked into the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $23,000 bond through Arkansas City District Court. He remains in custody.

Also, 51-year-old Angela Renee Baxley and 46-year-old Timothy Scott Massey were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Massey also was arrested on a Cowley County District Court warrant for bond violation.

Baxley and Massey were booked into the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $6,000 bond each through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. Massey has no bond on the district court warrant. Both Baxley and Massey remain in custody.

Four juveniles were taken into police protective custody due to the conditions at the home.

