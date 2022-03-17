WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three former Sedgwick County jail deputies are among four people charged with felonies involving the use of steroids.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced in February 2020 that eight deputies were suspended without pay after being suspected of using steroids and selling the drug to each other.

The prosecution of the case was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court records say the former deputies and one other person were charged on March 9 and are scheduled for court on March 31.

Of the other five deputies suspended, only one continues to work for the sheriff’s department.