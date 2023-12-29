WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say two boys were shot while driving on Thursday night. It happened around Elm and Dellrose, just northwest of Central and Oliver.

Andrew Ford, WPD public information officer, said officers found 15 shell casings in the area around 11:30 p.m. A short while later, two boys, ages 15 and 11, walked into Wesley Hospital. Both had gunshot wounds to their leg, and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Another shooting occurred in the 1100 block of N. Cleveland. Ford said a man was found with a gunshot wound to his stomach and was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with critical injuries.

Both cases are still under investigation.