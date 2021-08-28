3 hurt after chase ends with car crashing into Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a car chase involving a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy that ended in a crash in west Wichita. Three people were taken to the hospital.

Sergeant Daniel Mlagen with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was patrolling near Pawnee and Seneca when he was alerted of a stolen license plate. He said the deputy tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver sped off.

“The deputy attempted to catch up to that vehicle and the vehicle ran a stop sign at Irving and Meridian and ran into another car,” said Sgt. Mlagen. The suspect’s vehicle rolled and crashed into a home. A small fire ignited but firefighters put it out quickly.

Sergeant Mlagen said the suspect was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A passenger in his car has serious injuries. A woman in the other car also has serious injuries.

There were two people inside the home. Neither were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.