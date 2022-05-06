WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a 19-year-old man after a shooting that injured three people late Thursday night.

Police were in the area of Washington and Mt. Vernon just before midnight when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle moving fast east on Harry.

Officers stopped the car and found two shooting victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. They are expected to survive. A third person in the vehicle was not injured.

Police found out there had been a disturbance at a small gathering in the 1700 block of South Emporia, and someone started shooting. Officers went to the home and found a third shooting victim – a 17-year-old boy shot in the leg.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old who was still at the residence. They booked him on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and interference with law enforcement.

They have not said if he is the suspect in the shooting.

Investigators believe the incident is gang-related, but they are still investigating.

If you know anything about the case, call investigators at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.