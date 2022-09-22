Three restaurants in Wamego, Manhattan and Clay Center briefly closed after a visit from the Kansas Department of Revenue and local law enforcement.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday.

According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La Fiesta of Manhattan Inc. and Viva La Fiesta Mexican Cantina Inc. in Clay Center. All three locations are listed as belonging to Juan C. Hernandez and Guillermo Hernandez.

Each location was visited by KDOR agents and local law enforcement for nonpayment of retail sales on Sept. 20. The total amount of the retail sales owed was:

$27,273.93 — Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc.

$21,461.59 — La Fiesta of Manhattan Inc.

$14,326.07 — Viva La Fiesta Mexican Cantina Inc.

The total amount of retail sales owed to KDOR was $63,061.59. The KDOR seized assets, including known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory along with personal property belonging to the owner.

However, these restaurants were only closed temporarily. Aubrey Challquist, KDOR Taxation Communications & SharePoint Manager, told 27 News all three locations are now open as of Sept. 22. She said that the keys were handed back to the owners after an acceptable payment agreement was reached.