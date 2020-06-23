3 shot ‘at random’ on balcony at South Broadway motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people staying at the Afton Motel on South Broadway were shot early Tuesday, seemingly at random, police said.

Police were called to the 800 block of South Broadway at 1 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a crowd in the parking lot of the kitchenette motel. Lieutenant Matt Lang described a chaotic scene.

“There’s extreme difficulties [responded to a large scene] because when [we arrived] there were a lot of people just standing about,” Lang said, “so we moved in to… see if there were any victims initially. There’s a lot of emotion when we showed up. We calmed them down really quickly once they realized we were there to help.”

The three victims were in different rooms on opposite sides of the U-shaped motel balconies. Lang said they are a man and woman in their 20s and a man in his 60s. They are not associated with each other, outside of being regulars at the motel.

Lang said they don’t have a suspect, only a ‘generic’ description. He said that suspect was armed with a handgun.

The alarming factor, he said, was the early indication that the incident was random.

“What we discovered when we got her, they’re on opposite sides of the parking lot, the victims were, in separate rooms,” Lang said. “They heard some noise outside, came outside and that’s when shots were being fired, so it seemed like somebody was shooting at random based on the proximity of all of the victims.”

“They were at opposite ends of the motel on balconies when they got shot, so we’re still trying to piece that together.”

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, but Lang said they are in stable condition and expected to survive. Officers were interviewing them as part of the investigation. They also spoke to several witnesses on the scene.

The shooting was the third at a motel in a week, and the second motel shooting on South Broadway at the same time. Lang said it’s clear whether the two are related.

Lang also praised his officers for quickly and professionally handling the situation.

