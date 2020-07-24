3 taken into custody after chase through Kingman and Pratt counties

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were taken into custody following a high-speed chase with a silver and black Camaro through several counties Thursday morning. It happened around 7:30 a.m.

The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office said the driver swerved at a Pratt County Sheriff’s deputy, and the driver drove through fences, ditches, and signs prior to entering Pratt.

The chase continued through Pratt until officers lost sight of the car in morning traffic. The Camaro was found a short time later in the northwest part of Pratt.

A large manhunt began involving the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, Pratt Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, Pratt County EMS, Pratt County Fire, Pratt County Emergency Management, and a Game Warden from the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism.

Officers located three suspects at a local motel. They surrendered following a standoff.

All three are being held at the Pratt County Jail accused of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony flee and elude, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

