3 teens arrested for numerous car burglaries in Liberal

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal police arrested three teenagers on suspicion of burglary following numerous car break-ins.

The break-ins were reported on Tuesday. All of the vehicles were unlocked overnight.

Through video evidence, police were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the 1000 block of N. New York.

Property from several of the burglaries was located in the vicinity of the car. Officers received a search warrant and located many stolen items. In addition to the burglaries, one stolen car was recovered in Pratt.

The three teens were arrested and booked into the Seward County Jail awaiting the filing of formal charges.

