3 west Wichita vape shops among many burglarized overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three vape shops are among several businesses that were burglarized early this morning in west Wichita and police are on a hunt for leads to a suspect or suspects.

E-Cigz, Mr. Nice Guys E-Juice and CBD Kratom SuperStore were all locations that opened their doors this morning to broken glass and missing items.

The first was around 4:15 at Los Pinos Restaurant on West Douglas.

Next was E-Cigz located in the north 700 block of Mr. Carmel, was the first of the vape shops hit at 4:30 a.m. It had its glass door broken in and change stolen from the cash drawer. Some vape products were also taken.

Shortly after, at around 5:25 a.m., officers responded to an audible alarm at Mr. Nice Guys E-Juice in the 6100 block of W. Central. The front door again broken, however nothing of value was taken.

The suspected final incident occurred at 5:55 a.m. at CBD Kratom Superstore in the 7300 block of west central. Suspects again, broke out the front widow, this time making away with a cash register.

There is not a suspect at this time and it’s unconfirmed if the cases are related.

