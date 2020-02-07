Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

3 Wichita men charged with Newton convenience store armed robbery

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Federal charges were filed Friday against three Wichita men in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Newton. The robbery happened on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Urias, 18, Rico Montes, 27, and Jorge Correa, 25, were charged with committing a robbery at EZ Trip, 100 S. Main.

A criminal complaint filed in the case alleges two robbers entered the store before 6 a.m. One of the robbers in a red hoodie pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money, which the clerk gave him. Then a second robber carrying a military-style rifle demanded more money. While waiting for the money, the second robber walked around the store firing shots into the ceiling and into an ATM.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify a license tag number of the getaway vehicle. After a high-speed pursuit, the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested the three men in Salina.

If convicted, the men could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Salina chase and crash lead to arrest of suspects in Newton armed robbery

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories