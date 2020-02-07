3 Wichita men charged with Newton convenience store armed robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Federal charges were filed Friday against three Wichita men in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Newton. The robbery happened on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Urias, 18, Rico Montes, 27, and Jorge Correa, 25, were charged with committing a robbery at EZ Trip, 100 S. Main.

A criminal complaint filed in the case alleges two robbers entered the store before 6 a.m. One of the robbers in a red hoodie pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money, which the clerk gave him. Then a second robber carrying a military-style rifle demanded more money. While waiting for the money, the second robber walked around the store firing shots into the ceiling and into an ATM.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify a license tag number of the getaway vehicle. After a high-speed pursuit, the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested the three men in Salina.

If convicted, the men could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Suspects are being booked into county jail with pending charges. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/N4CMsUJJIg — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 4, 2020

