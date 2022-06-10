SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for tips on a burglary reported on Wednesday, June 8.

The department said they received a report of a substantial amount of copper wiring stolen from the Western Star Mill grain elevator. The victim said the suspect(s) entered and took the wiring. The wire is estimated at $30,000.

If you have any information concerning the incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS. To submit a tip, click here.