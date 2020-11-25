Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Hutchinson

HUTCHISON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is arrested after a shooting Tuesday night in Hutchinson.
Hutchinson Police responded to a shooting at 623 East Avenue F. just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A 37-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Hutchinson Police say he was taken to a hospital in Wichita in stable condition.
Police say the person who shot him ran from the scene. They later arrested Levi Clinton Wickliffe, 31, and booked him on suspicion of attempted second-degree intentional murder.
Hutchinson Police say they believe the shooting was a result of a disturbance between Wickliffe and the victim.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County, 1-800-222-TIPS or the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2829.
