32-year-old man shot and killed in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old Garden City man was shot and killed Sunday evening. He was found in the 1400 block of W. Fulton.

Garden City officers arrived and located the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by Finney County EMS to St. Catherine Hospital and later flown to Via Christi Hospital in Wichita where he died. The man was identified as Victor Cabrera.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident or have information related, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

