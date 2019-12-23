32 years after body found in Kansas, victim is identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have identified the remains of a homicide victim whose body was found more than three decades ago in 1987 in Marion County.

The victim has been identified as Michelle E. Carnall-Burton. At the time she was killed, Carnall-Burton was 22 years old and lived in Wichita. In 1986, she had left her home in Cherryvale and lost touch with her family.

On September 21, 1987, a county road crew discovered human remains off 290th St., a rural road near Lincolnville.

The investigation found the female victim had been murdered. Typical methods used to identify remains were unsuccessful since the remains were badly decomposed.

The Kansas State University Anthropology Department examined the remains and created a physical profile of the victim. It was determined she was a white female between 20-35 years, who had likely died two to three months prior to her discovery.

In February 2019, KBI agents and forensic scientists and the DNA Doe Project worked to identify the woman using DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy searching. During this search, a distant cousin was identified who had submitted DNA to an online service.

A family tree was constructed, and it was determined that the victim was closely related to the Carnall family from Cherryvale.

KBI agents connected with Leonard (Bud) and Donna Carnall of Corpus Christi, Texas, who had a missing daughter, Michelle.

In October, the Carnalls voluntarily submitted DNA so that the KBI could test it against the woman’s DNA. That testing confirmed the remains found in Marion County back in 1987 belonged to their missing daughter.

Michelle Carnall-Burton was a white female, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, and weighed approximately 140 lbs. She had brown hair and hazel eyes. She had a small cross tattooed on her lower left forearm.

The KBI is pursuing leads in this case and asks anyone with knowledge of Carnall-Burton’s whereabouts in June or July of 1987 to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip to kbi.ks.gov.

