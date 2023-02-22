GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Goodland Police Department has arrested four employees of ResCare Community Living after an investigation that started in January.

Goodland Police Chief Frankie Hayes said someone made complaints to Kansas Adult Protective Services about something that happened or was happening at ResCare. APS contacted the police department, and the two began working together on the case.

On Jan. 28, the investigators interviewed several ResCare employees about the complaints. After the interviews, police arrested four workers.

Hayes would not say what happened at ResCare or if anyone was injured, but he did say police have forwarded recommended charges to the Sherman County Attorney’s Office.

The Sherman County Attorney’s Office said it could not comment because the investigation is continuing.

KSN News has reached out to APS and to ResCare to get more details. We will update this story as more information becomes available.