COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Four victims of a shooting in Cowley County went to a casino convenience store in Oklahoma to get help.

The Kay County sheriff told KSN the two males, and two females are from the Arkansas City and Winfield areas. The last update he provided was that the victims were in stable condition.

The sheriff said the shooting happened in a rural area of Cowley County early Tuesday. Around 4 a.m., the victims drove about a mile into Oklahoma to the 7 Clans Chilocco convenience store to get help.

The casino released a statement Wednesday saying the convenience store employees acted bravely, performing lifesaving first aid to help stop the bleeding on one of the victims.

Casino security and the employees waited until EMS, and the sheriff’s office arrived.

“I would like to personally commend our employees for their lifesaving actions and our security for their quick response to the situation,” said 7 Clans First Council CEO Bruce Barnett. “We are committed to providing a safe environment for our guests, and this incident reaffirms our staff’s ability to respond.”

KSN has reached out to Kansas law enforcement agencies about the investigation. Unfortunately, we have not heard back yet.