4 injured after car chase and possible burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said four people were injured in a chase and a possible burglary.

Around 7:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 8400 block of South West Street.

A neighbor advised there were four people going in and out of the home.

When deputies arrived, the person advised the suspects were getting into their silver sedan. The sedan drove out of the driveway and headed south on West Street. Deputies attempted to stop the car. The car fled and turned on to 87th Street South.

A tactical vehicle intervention was authorized. The pursuing deputy executed the maneuver. The sedan left the roadway, struck the ditch and rolled.

Two men and two women were transported to Ascension Via-Christi St. Francis.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case.

