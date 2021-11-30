4 relatives dead in Indiana home after report of shots fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say four family members, including a 20-year-old man who was a suspected gunman, were found shot to death in a northeastern Indiana home.

Police say an elderly woman hid in the home’s bathroom during the violence Monday night, then fled and alerted police.

Allen County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home around 9 p.m. and found the bodies of two males and two females inside. The county coroner, Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, identified the dead as 50-year-old Mark A. Long; his 45-year-old wife, Lisa Renee Long; their 15-year-old daughter, Mahala Long; and their 20-year-old son, Samuel Mason Long.

The parents and their daughter died from multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled as homicides.

The son is the suspected gunman, and he died from a gunshot wound to the head that has been ruled a suicide. The other deaths from gunshot wounds have been ruled homicides.

Troy Hershberger, chief deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, said that there was no immediate indication of a motive and that while there were many weapons in the home. Officials believe the weapons were legally obtained.

The shooting remains under investigation.