5 arrested after stealing $16K in items from Wichita stores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has recovered thousands of dollars in merchandise and arrested five people in a theft ring

Police said they identified a crime trend of people stealing a large number of items from multiple businesses. Officers collaborated with others from around the city.

Through the efforts, the department arrested 21-year-old Chaquala Mathis, 21-year-old Semaj Muldrow, 21-year-old Khaezia Presley, and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of felony theft at a home on North Spruce. They allegedly stole over $3,000 in merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Towne West Square.

Through further investigation, officers recovered other previously stolen merchandise totaling approximately $13,000. Additionally, two stolen handguns were recovered.

Officers also arrested 19-year-old Denita Jones on suspicion of felony theft from previous encounters.

The police department said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

