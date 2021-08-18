5 arrests made in 2017 murder of Emporia teen found in burned vehicle

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Emporia Police Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced five arrests related to the September 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila. He was found a burned vehicle five miles east of Emporia.

The arrests were made throughout this morning at various locations in Emporia, as well as in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted with the arrests.

The KBI says Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested at approximately 4 a.m. He was booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa County, Oklahoma. Four others from Emporia, 21-year-old Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 20-year-old Armando Nunez, 19-year-old Alan Alanis and 22-year-old Jovan Pecina, were arrested between 5:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

All five suspects were booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, arson, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Formal charges are pending. The case will be prosecuted by the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.