5 more killings mean 2021 second-worst year on record in KC

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Five killings in Kansas City, Missouri, during Christmas week have brought the 2021 total to 156, making it the city’s second-deadliest year on record.

The Kansas City Star reports that only last year was worse, when Kansas City had 182 homicides.

This year topped the 155 killings that occurred in 2017.

The entire Kansas City metropolitan area, including the Kansas suburbs, has seen 215 homicides in 2021.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, on Twitter, says the city will “never stop trying” to reduce the number of killings, calling it Kansas City’s “greatest challenge.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories