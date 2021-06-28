554 months: Wichita man sentenced in 2018 motel parking lot shooting death of 43-year-old man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cory Bentley, 25, of Wichita was sentenced to 554 months in prison Monday in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Jackie Jerome, 43, of Wichita.

Jerome was shot in the parking lot of the Delux Inn at 8401 W. Kellogg on October 18, 2018. Officers located 43-year-old Jackie Jerome of Wichita with multiple gunshots to his body. Jerome was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cory Bentley, image courtesy of Sedgwick County Jail

Police arrested 22-year-old Cory Bentley of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said the investigation revealed Bentley and other individuals arrived at the hotel, a disturbance ensued between Bentley and Jerome when Bentley fired multiple times from a handgun, striking Jerome.

According to a news release from Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennette, Bentley pled guilty to second-degree murder on May 14, 2021.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bentley was ordered by the judge to pay $759.50 for the funeral of Mr. Jerome and $500 in expenses to Mr. Jerome’s son who traveled from Iowa after learning of his father’s murder.