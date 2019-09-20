59-year-old man stabbed and beaten with baseball bat

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A disturbance Thursday night turned violent and led police to a home on the 4800 block South Fern.

According to officers 26-year-old Tyler Lewis was arrested at approximately 10:20 p.m. for allegedly beating and stabbing his stepfather.

Lewis was located in the parking lot on 2600 South Topeka and booked into Sedgwick County Jail.

The 26-year-old is being charged with suspicion of reckless bodily harm and a weapons violation.

The 59-year-old stepfather was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

