OLATHE, Kan.(WDAF) — A fifth teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting at Black Bob Park in Olathe on Saturday.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to request that the 14-year-old girl in custody in relation to the shooting be tried as an adult.

Now, five of the six teenagers in custody face first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri.

Prosecutors filed motions for all four 14-year-olds to be tried as adults. The two remaining teens are 13, and Kansas law does not allow them to be tried as adults.

The Johnson County DA’s Office said the incident stemmed from a drug deal that led to a robbery, which led to the fatal shooting.

Olathe police were called to Black Bob Park at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning and found Cardino inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cardino was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family friend of Cardino’s family said his mother is heartbroken.

“Her heart is just totally broken, and her main concern is that no other mother should ever have to feel what she’s feeling,” Shay Weber said.