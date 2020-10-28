60 charged in $300M phone scam targeting elderly victims

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sixty people are charged in a widespread magazine telemarketing scam that authorities say netted $300 million from more than 150,000 elderly and vulnerable people nationwide.

Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced the charges Wednesday.

She called it the largest elder fraud scheme in the country. The defendants are from 14 states and two Canadian provinces.

Court documents say that over the last 20 years, they used a network of fake magazine sales companies and telemarketing call centers to trick people into making large or repeat payments.

Prosecutors say the companies operated in Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, California, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Arkansas.

Named in indictment:

RUSSELL JASON RAHM, 50, of Kansas City, Kansas, owner and Chief Executive Officer of several Kansas-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

TERRY LYNN CHRISTENSEN, 73, of Fort Myers, Florida, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

JANNICE KRISTINA LAUR, 39, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

PETRA JINETTE LABOY, 42, of Cape Coral, Florida, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

DAVID JOHN MOULDER, 57, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, owner and Chief Executive Officer of several Minnesota-based companies that provided an array of services to companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

ANTHONY EUGENE MOULDER, 59, of Fort Myers, Florida, owner and operator of several Florida-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

RHONDA JEAN MOULDER, 60, of Cape Coral, Florida, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

BARBARA ANN MOULDER, 55, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

LUIS ORLANDO MENDIZABAL, 41, of Cape Coral, Florida, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

JEFFREY LEE SMOLIAK, 45, of Cape Coral, Florida, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

JOHN MICHAEL BLALOCK, 53, of Cape Coral, Florida, owner and manager of a Florida-based company involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

LLOYD JOSEPH LOFTIS, 60, of Cape Coral, Florida, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

BRYANT JARODE CRITTEN, 33, of Cape Coral, Florida, a call center manager and telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and violating the SCAMS Act.

NATESHA JAHMELIA MARSON, 33, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, a call center manager and telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

THOMAS ATHANASIOS KIRITSIS, 64, of North Fort Myers, Florida, a call center manager and telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

DANIEL MORRIS KLIBANOFF, 65, of Asheville, North Carolina, a lead broker, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

BRIAN DOUGLASS COX, 50, of Locust Grove, Georgia, a lead broker, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

JOHN THOMAS HARBERT III, 58, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, a lead broker, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

AMONDO ANTOINE MILLER, 44, of Littleton, Colorado, a lead broker and owner of a company involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

KILEY MARIE SAINDON, 39, of Lakewood, Colorado, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

HENRY ARAGON, 50, of Golden, Colorado, owner of several Colorado-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

LUCILLE J. PATTERSON, 68, of Denver, Colorado, owner of several Colorado-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

JAMES ANTHONY SIERRA, 55, of Littleton, Colorado, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

TARA NICOLE CREASON, 34, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, a call center manager and telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and violating the SCAMS Act.

YVONNE PATTERSON, 60, of Thayer, Missouri, owner and operator of a Missouri-based company involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

CHARITIE A. SEELYE, 47, of Pekin, Illinois, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. BONNIE LEE COLBERT, 56, of Alton, Missouri, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

JENNIFER LYNN GIRARDIN, 48, of Englewood, Colorado, owner and operator of a Missouri-based company involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

JESSICA MARIE PRINCE, 40, of Thayer, Missouri, call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

BRIAN JAMES WILLIAMS, 41, of Long Lake, Minnesota, owner and operator of several Minnesota-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

TASHENA LAVERA CRUMP, 36, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, a call center manager and telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

JARED THOMAS MICHELIZZI, 37, of Ramsey, Minnesota, owner and operator of several Minnesota-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

ERIC PATRICK MCGARRITY, 36, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

ANDREW JOHN LANDSEM, 34, Minneapolis, Minnesota, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

BALLAM HAZEAKIAH DUDLEY, 34, of Plymouth, Minnesota, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

CAITLIN COLLEEN SCHLUSSLER, 28, of San Diego, California, call center manager and telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

MONICA SABINA SHARMA-HANSSEN, 52, of Excelsior, Minnesota, owner and operator of a Minnesota-based company involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

TIMOTHY PAUL HANSSEN, 54, of Excelsior, Minnesota, owner and operator of a Minnesota-based company involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

CORLOS KENTRELL SMITH, 41, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

STACEY LEIGH PERSONS, 34, of Andover, Minnesota, owned and operated two Minnesota-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

PATRICIA NICHOLE SHINN, 33, of Cambridge, Minnesota, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

LEEANN GARCIA, 26, of Cambridge, Minnesota, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

ERIC STEPHEN ESHERICK, 37, of Andover, Minnesota, owner and operator of a Minnesota-based company involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

CODY WAYNE TIMMERMAN, 37, of Maricopa, Arizona, owner and operator of Arizona-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

IRMA BEATRICE TIMMERMAN, 47, of Maricopa, Arizona, owner and operator of Arizona-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

SIARRA IRIS DAWN GALLEGOS, 29, of Hemet, California, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

JUSTIN DONALD SUHAJDA, 33, of San Jacinto, California, owner and operator of a California-based company involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

TODD ALLEN HUGHES, 47, of Holstein, Iowa, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

DANIEL MATHIAS, 62, of Oxford, Mississippi, owner and operator of Mississippi-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

VASEAN BERIOISOVA RICKS, 53, of Oxford, Mississippi, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

DIANA REPELL LOGAN, 36, of Abbeville, Mississippi, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

IVORY DENISE ALEXANDER, 26, of Oxford, Mississippi, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

ANGEL WILSON, 49, of Oxford, Mississippi, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

SHARON DENISE MCEWEN, 54, of Abbeville, Mississippi, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

RONALD OLLO COLEMAN, 59, of Powder Springs, Georgia, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

RITA ANTOINETTE ALBRITTON, 49, of Stockbridge, Georgia, a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the SCAMS Act.

