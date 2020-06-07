61-year-old man arrested in connection to stabbing in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 61-year-old Martin Cole, of Wichita, on a charge of attempted first-degree murder and an outstanding city of Wichita warrant.

Cole was arrested without incident in the 800 block of S. Beverly.

Officers responded to a cutting call at a residence in the 800 block of S. Beverly on Friday around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 63-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that Cole and the 63-year-old, who are neighbors, were involved in an earlier disturbance at a nearby bar. They both left the bar and went to their residences. A second disturbance occurred between the two, where the 63-year-old was stabbed.

The case will presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

