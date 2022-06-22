GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man was arrested on suspicion of drug distribution on Tuesday after a search of a Garden City apartment.

Garden City police say on June 21, around 8 p.m., the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment at 2002 St. John St., as a part of an investigation.

Inside the apartment, they found:

620 suspected fentanyl pills

9.2 grams of heroin

8.7 grams of methamphetamine

One firearm

Scales and items indicative of the distribution and consumption of illegal narcotics

Counterfeit money

31-year-old Steven Rosas of Garden City was taken into custody on suspicion of distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and counterfeiting currency.

An investigation is still ongoing.