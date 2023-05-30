TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WDAF) — People in Leavenworth County are surprised by where methamphetamines were discovered last November.

A small pill bottle tipped off leaders at the Vintage Park senior living center. Leavenworth County prosecutors can’t remember a case where meth was discovered at a nursing home.

Court documents say administrators called the police when they found the bottle. Police officers searched the facility, but court documents show their search didn’t yield knowledge of more drugs or that staff or other residents were connected.

Carol L. Jones, 67, now faces a short prison stay at a minimum, according to Kansas statutes.

No one is certain where Jones got the drugs. Vintage Park is an assisted living facility, so many residents are able to go as they’re able.

“The last thing we want is a lot more people addicted, no matter how old they are,” Leavenworth County prosecutor Todd Thompson said Tuesday.

Thompson said Jones avoided arrest by pleading guilty to charges on May 17. FOX4 talked with Anthony Russo, Jones’ court-appointed attorney, but he couldn’t comment on the case.

Kansas statutes state first-time methamphetamine possession carries a minimum sentence of less than a year in prison. Thompson said Jones will be eligible to seek enrollment in drug treatment programs.

“Drugs are a concern no matter your age. We have to combat it the best way we can because we see it spiral. Whether it kills a person or it wreaks havoc on them financially. Anytime anyone has an addiction like this, it definitely affects their family and how to best treat them,” Thompson added.

A judge will decide what’s next for Jones on June 23.