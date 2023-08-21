GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A 67-year-old man is behind bars in Barton County after leading deputies on a chase over the weekend.

Sheriff Brian J. Bellendir says it began when a deputy tried to stop the driver of a 1996 Ford Ranger in the 1500 block of Susank Road just north of Hoisington Saturday afternoon.

The deputy making the traffic stop began to suspect the 67-year-old driver may have been involved with drug activity, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff K9 Maxx was brought to the traffic stop, and after the sweep of the truck, the sheriff’s office says the dog indicated drugs may be present. The sheriff’s office says when the deputy asked the man to step out, he started up the truck and drove off, nearly hitting the deputy in the process.

A chase began that moved briefly into Russell County but soon returned to Barton. Deputies reported seeing what they believed to be bags of methamphetamine fall from the suspect’s pickup during the chase.

They later learned that the suspect may have been intentionally dropping the bags out of the truck through a hole in the floor. He was eventually stopped as he tried to pull into the drive of a home in Susank.

He has been booked into the Barton County jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony flee and elude, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Formal charges are pending.

It is KSN News policy not to identify suspects until they have been formally charged with felony crimes.