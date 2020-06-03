7 windows shot at Exploration Place

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place said there were seven broken windows on the southeast side of the building.

The windows were damaged by gunfire around 11 p.m., Tuesday. An outdoor marketing kiosk was also damaged.

A police report has been made. If anyone has information, please contact the Wichita Police Department.

