Police: 70-year-old Wichita man arrested and charged with rape

David Thompson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 70-year-old Wichita man on one count of rape.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 23, officers responded to a rape report that occurred in the 200 block of North Topeka.

Through the investigation, Wichita police said they learned that David Thompson arrived at the Lord’s Diner and contacted a 47-year-old woman. Thompson and the woman left the location and walked back to Thompson’s apartment, where she was sexually assaulted.

The case was presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office. Police said in a news release that Thompson was charged. His bond has been set at $200,000 according to jail records.

