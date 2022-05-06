PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office has released details of what led to a standoff at a home in Phillipsburg Wednesday night.

Around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of D Street. Deputies went to the area and met with the person.

According to deputies, a man in the home shot a gun at the person. There is no indication the person was hit. The person said the man was still in the house.

Deputies called the man on the phone and asked him to step outside so they could talk to him. They say he refused.

The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter around the house and evacuated neighbors for their safety. Deputies tried throughout the night to get the man to surrender.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team arrived early Thursday morning. The team took over the perimeter and negotiations.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, a 78-year-old man surrendered. He was booked into the Phillips County jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Interference with law enforcement

Criminal damage to property.

His bond is set at $30,000.

The sheriff’s office said a stolen firearm was found in the home, and that charge may be added to the list.

The sheriff is thanking several agencies for helping during the case: