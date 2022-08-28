ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says they have a suspect in custody in the death of an 81-year-old woman on Sunday.

Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home near Central and Andover Road. They reported she was in bad shape and appeared to have been assaulted.

Buchanan says they arrived and did CPR on the woman. Ambulance crews revived her, but she later died at the hospital. Police began to search for the suspect.

“During the investigation, we learned that she had just picked up a 23-year-old white male, a relative, from the jail,” said Buchanan. “He had been in jail for the past year and brought him here.”

Buchanan says the suspect took the victim’s car. Then, they used the Flock camera license reader system to locate where the car had gone.

“The Flock system that Wichita uses,” said Buchanan. “We were able to spot him at 13th and Woodlawn.”

Buchanan says the suspect was found in a cemetery and was not responding. He says police used two or three shots of Narcan to revive the suspect. He has been taken to the hospital, where Buchanan says he will stay until recovers.

Buchanan says that suspect will be booked into jail on charges as early as Monday.

The identity of the victim is not yet released. Buchanan expects to release more information, including a motive, on Monday.