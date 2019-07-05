82-year-old man carjacked at Towne East Square parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an 82-year-old man received minor injuries when he was pushed during a carjacking Thursday morning.

It happened in the parking lot of Towne East Square in the 7700 block of East Kellogg.

The 82-year-old man told police the suspect assaulted him and took his red 2012 Ford F-150.

“The victim was walking out of the mall with his vehicle keys in his hand. The unknown suspect approached him and demanded the keys. The victim refused and was threatened by the suspect. The suspect pushed the victim causing him to fall,” said officer Kevin Wheeler, Wichita Police Department.

The suspect drove off in the victim’s truck. The truck has since been recovered.

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you know anything, you are asked 268-4177 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.