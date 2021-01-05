82-year-old woman hurt in home invasion, three teens arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say three teens forced their way into the home of an 82-year-old woman Monday, robbed her and shoved her, causing her to fall.

Officers got the call of a residential robbery in the 3000 block of East Orme around 4 p.m. Monday.

The victim told police that three unknown teenagers came to her home and forced their way in. She says they demanded money and searched her home. At one point, they pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head. Police describe the injuries as minor.

She says they took her cell phone, some other property, and her car.

The Wichita Police Department entered the information about her car into their license plate reader system. The system found her car in the area of East 13th Street and Kansas.

Officers stopped the car and arrested one 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys.

Police booked the boys on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

They also think the teens may have been involved in a hit-and-run at Morris and Bluff where a parked car was damaged.