9 arrested in Salina drug bust

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department made nine drug-related arrests for the distribution of meth in the Salina area.

According to the department, four search warrants for drugs were served around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of W. Grand Ave., 700 block of Merrill St., 1400 block of Pawnee Ave., and the 1700 block of Beach St.

Police said as a result nine arrests were made on suspicion of several charges including meth possession.

  • Arthur A. Strickland
  • Kennard L. Canada Jr.
  • Michael J. Thompson
  • Darin D. Ames
  • Patrick T. Yonemura Jr.
  • Summer D. Duncan
  • Thomas M. Vargas II
  • Patricia A. Purcell
  • Lacey M. Nunnally
During the search, the Drug Task Force recovered approximately one and one-half pounds of methamphetamine, over $2,500 in currency, and one firearm. In addition, three vehicles were seized after SPD K-9’s indicated on the presence of an odor of illegal narcotics emanating from within each vehicle.  Police said the search of each vehicle is pending a warrant. The investigation is continuing.

