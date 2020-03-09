$93K in Snap-On tools and toolboxes stolen

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says $93,000 in tools and toolboxes, most Snap-On brands, were stolen between Wednesday and Saturday at a shop in Ellinwood. The shop is located at 201 East Sanfa Fe.

The sheriff says the items included hand tools and a Solus auto scanner.

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a burglary. If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300 or (888) 305-1300.

