ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says $93,000 in tools and toolboxes, most Snap-On brands, were stolen between Wednesday and Saturday at a shop in Ellinwood. The shop is located at 201 East Sanfa Fe.
The sheriff says the items included hand tools and a Solus auto scanner.
Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a burglary. If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300 or (888) 305-1300.
LATEST STORIES:
- Outbreak Update: Weekday coronavirus stream to launch Monday
- Default judgement entered against now-closed Wichita car dealership
- $93K in Snap-On tools and toolboxes stolen
- PGA Tour media deal aimed at more video for bigger audience
- Cowley County awaits results of COVID-19 testing