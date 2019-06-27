Skip to content
Local Wichita groups concerned about impact of fireworks sales permit
Top Stories
Boaters advised to use caution on El Dorado Lake this Fourth of July
5-year-old boy killed in Reno County farm accident
‘It’s putting everybody here at risk’: Residents and City of Wichita urging property owners to clean up blight homes
Are your pets afraid of fireworks? New medicines, CBD products might help
Collegiate standout Gradey Dick turning the heads of college coaches
‘Serena is Serena’: Goose bumps, selfie, loss to Williams
Morgan scores and Naeher saves in 2-1 victory over England
UConn hoops gets probation for NCAA violations under Ollie
Former Kapaun standout is back in town helping young athletes
Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien pleads not guilty to assault
Crime
Traffic stop on I70 in Kansas yields $1M in illegal drugs
Wanted bank robbery suspects featured on Wichita billboards
WPD working to reduce higher than average violent crime rate
Kansas police chief pleads not guilty; jury trial set
Wichita police investigating unrelated stabbings overnight
Body of missing teen found in back of tractor-trailer
‘The mortar hit my face’: Haysville Police investigating fireworks incident
Former football coach accused of blackmail and identity theft
Police arrest man suspected of killing Utah college student
Man who cut up wife sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison
Avowed white supremacist gets life sentence in car attack
‘Stop the violence’: Stepdaughter of shooting victim speaks out
Wichita police on the lookout for suspected murderer on the run
Update: Man injured in southeast Wichita shooting
Traffic stop leads to $1.2 million methamphetamine bust
