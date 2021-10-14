Arrest made in drive-by shooting of 11-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A source close to the investigation of a shooting that injured an innocent 11-year-old Wichita girl has told KSN that Wichita police made an arrest in the case.

Byron, Purcell (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The source tells KSN Byron Purcell, 25, is accused of shooting at the home.

According to arrest records, Purcell is booked in the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

KSN has reached out to Wichita police for confirmation.

The public information officer said there will be more information released Friday, Oct. 15.

