Arkansas City man arrested on suspicion of burglary

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested two people Aug. 1 in connection with a July burglary at an automotive business in southeast Arkansas City.

On July 31, police responded to a report of a burglary Tim’s Automotive, located at 401 E. Madison Ave. They discovered someone had forced entry into the business and stolen items estimated at more than $16,000. The burglary occurred sometime between 5 p.m. July 30 and that morning.

Several search warrants were served and businesses and home around town on Aug. 1 to gather evidence.

Authorities arrested Christopher Lee Fischer, 41, of Arkansas City, on suspicion of one felony count each of burglary of a non-dwelling, criminal damage to property and theft of property or services totaling greater than $1,000 in value, as well as one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

He also was arrested on three Cowley County District Court warrants for misdemeanor failure to appear.

Fischer was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $26,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. He remained in custody at the time of this release.

A 17-year-old Arkansas City male also was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of stolen property and theft. He was released to the custody of his mother.

The Cowley County Attorney’s Office expects additional charges may be filed for other people allegedly involved.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to call the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.

Those wishing to remain anonymous also may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com, to make an anonymous report.