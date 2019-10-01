17-year-old boy shot in the foot during fight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the foot during a fight in the 1600 Block of South Pinecrest Tuesday afternoon.

Officers got the call of a shooting in the area around 3:15 p.m. When they arrived, the victim had already been taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police there were two groups of people involved in a fight, and the shooting happened in an alley.

Police say they learned the two groups had been involved in an ongoing disagreement throughout the day.

Investigators are still trying to determine who fired the shot.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, and no arrest has been made in relation to the shooting.

