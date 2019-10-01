1  of  2
Breaking News
Person drowns at Sedgwick County Park Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227 Sublette - USD 374

17-year-old boy shot in the foot during fight

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the foot during a fight in the 1600 Block of South Pinecrest Tuesday afternoon.

Officers got the call of a shooting in the area around 3:15 p.m. When they arrived, the victim had already been taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police there were two groups of people involved in a fight, and the shooting happened in an alley.

Police say they learned the two groups had been involved in an ongoing disagreement throughout the day.

Investigators are still trying to determine who fired the shot.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, and no arrest has been made in relation to the shooting.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories