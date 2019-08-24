A California manhunt for a suspect who shot three of his room mates in the home of NBA player comes to an end

SACREMENTO COUNTY, Ca. (KRCA) – An hourslong manhunt in California ends with the arrest of a 25-year-old suspected of shooting his roommates.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office says a call for help came in early Friday morning after three men were shot inside their home.

The man who allegedly pulled the trigger, Trey Hallman, is the victims’ roommate.

When police came to the home, they found a handgun but not Hallman.

The three men were taken to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries, while officers searched for Hallman.

Two other people in the home were injured but not shot.

Hallman was later found and arrested.

“Man, I woke up this morning, heard some screaming, out peeked out the front door and there was cops everywhere. So, just kind of walked outside,” said Justin, a neighbor of the home. “When I walked outside, they kind of escorted me around the corner and informed me what was going on.”

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The home the victims and suspects shared is owned by Willie Cauley-Stein, a Spearville, Kansas native, former LA Kings basketball player, now a power forward for the Golden State Warriors.

Cauley-Stein was not at the residence at the time of the shooting.