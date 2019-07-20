Dodge City man arrested for impersonating officer

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Ford County deputies arrested a suspect impersonating a law enforcement officer.

It happened Saturday around 1:45 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle that pulled over a car using emergency lights.

Deputies located the suspected vehicle near the county line between Ford and Gray counties on U.S. 50.

The suspected vehicle was identified as an older model Crown Victoria with a temporary license plate which did not match any law enforcement vehicles, according to a release from Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-year-old male was arrested during a traffic stop and booked into Ford County Detention Center for false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

False impersonation of a law enforcement officer could carry up to five years imprisonment or fines $1,000 or more in certain states.